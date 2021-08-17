COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team made quick work of North Montgomery in its opener on Tuesday with a 25-8, 25-10, 25-9 win.
Amber Cruser had 13 kills for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had 10 kills and five aces, Karsyn Engle had 34 assists and five kills and Emma Taylor had eight digs and three aces.
The Trojans will face Seeger on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0
N. Montgomery`8`10`9
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 13, Holly Linville 10, Karsyn Engle 5. Assists — Engle 34. Service aces — Linville 5, Emma Taylor 3. Digs — Taylor 8.
Records — Covington 1-0 overall.
