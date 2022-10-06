CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — After winning hte WRC title on Wednesday, the Covington volleyball team lost its regular season finale 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 to Crawfordsville on Thursday.
Lauren Vale had seven kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had seven kills and nine digs, Maddix Minick had four kills and two blocks and Peyton Brown had 22 assists and six digs.
Covington is 16-13 and will play Clinton Prairie next week in sectional play at Carroll.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Crawfordsville 3, Covington 0
Covington`11`19`20
Crawfordsville`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Lauren Vale 7, Alex Sutherlin 7, Maddix Minick 4. Blocks — Minick 2. Assists — Peyton Brown 22. Digs — Sutherlin 9, Brown 6.
Records — Covington 16-13 overall.
