COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-12, 25-21 at home Tuesday against Benton Central.

Alex Sutherlin had eight kills, while Lauren Vale had six kills and Ashlyn Alexander had 11 digs.

Covington drops to 11-5 and will host Fountain Central on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Covington, Ind.

Benton Central 3, Covington 0

Benton Central`25`25`25

Covington`15`12`21

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills — Alex Sutherlin 8, Lauren Vale 6. Digs — Ashlyn Alexander 11.

Records — Covington 11-5 overall.

