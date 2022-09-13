COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-12, 25-21 at home Tuesday against Benton Central.
Alex Sutherlin had eight kills, while Lauren Vale had six kills and Ashlyn Alexander had 11 digs.
Covington drops to 11-5 and will host Fountain Central on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Benton Central 3, Covington 0
Benton Central`25`25`25
Covington`15`12`21
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Alex Sutherlin 8, Lauren Vale 6. Digs — Ashlyn Alexander 11.
Records — Covington 11-5 overall.
