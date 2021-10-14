COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team had a tough order in the first round of an IHSAA sectional on Thursday against No. 2 rated Lafayette Central Catholic.
The Trojans took the Knights to five sets, but lost 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-8.
Amber Cruser had 18 kills and 18 digs for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had 14 kills, Alex Sutherlin had 13 kills and 23 digs, Lauren Vale had seven kills, Karsyn Engle had 54 assists and Paige Messmore had 13 digs.
Covington ends the season at 19-10 as Lafayette Central Catholic will face North Vermillion in semifinals action on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional
Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Covington 2
LCC`25`19`25`16`15
Covington`23`25`19`25`8
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 18, Holly Linville 13, Alex Sutherlin 13, Lauren Vale 7. Assists — Karsyn Engle 54. Digs — Sutherling 23, Cruser 18, Paige Messmore 13.
Records — Covington 19-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.