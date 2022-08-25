CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team rebounded from an first-set loss to beat Crawfordsville 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 on Thursday.
Maddix Minick had 12 kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had 10 kills and 15 digs, Peyton Brown had 18 digs and 39 assists, Jalyn Allen had five kills and Ashlyn Alexander had 24 digs.
The Trojans are 4-0 and will play in the Lafayette Central Catholic Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington 3, Southmont 1
Covington`21`25`25`25
Southmont`25`18`18`19
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 12, Alex Sutherlin 10, Jalyn Allen 5. Assists — Peyton Brown 39. Digs — Ashlyn Alexander 24, Brown 18, Sutherlin 15.
Records — Covington 4-0 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.