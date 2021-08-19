COVINGTON, Ind. — In the first matchup between the Covington and Seeger volleyball teams this season, it was the Trojans that came out on top.
Covington beat Seeger 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Amber Cruser had 13 kills and three aces for Covington, while Holly Linville had nine kills and 20 digs, Alex Sutherlin had six kills and 16 digs and Karsyn Engle added 44 assists.
Paige Laffoon had 14 kills and 12 digs for Seeger, while Riley Shrader had 13 kills, two blocks and eight digs, Sophia Ashby had 29 assists, four kills and 13 digs, Anna Moore had nine kills, Macy Kerr had 13 digs and Addie Shrader added 11 digs.
The Trojans are 2-0 and will play West Vigo on Tuesday, while the Patriots drop to 1-1 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Seeger 1
Seeger`21`18`25`20
Covington`25`25`22`25
Statistical leaders
Kills — S: Paige Laffoon 14, Riley Shrader 13, Anna Moore 9, Sophia Ashby 4; C: Amber Cruser 13, Holly Linville 9, Alex Sutherlin 6. Blocks — S: Schrader 2. Assists — S: Ashby 29; C: Karsyn Engle 44. Service aces — C: Cruser 3. Digs — S: Macy Kerr 13, Ashby 13, Laffoon 12, Addie Shrader 11, Riley Shrader 8; C: Linville 20, Sutherlin 16.
Records — Covington 2-0 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference, Seeger 1-1 overall, 0-1 in Wabash River Conference.
