COVINGTON, Ind. — For the past seven or eight years, two of the three best volleyball teams in the Wabash River Conference have been Covington and Seeger.
Unfortunately for fans of the sport, the two schools face off early in the season and the results are not what they might be two months later.
It was that way when Covington hosted the Patriots on Thursday in a five-game match won by the Trojans that both coaches said “were full of unforced errors.”
Both teams have new setters who did reasonably well and Seeger was running a new defense for the first time, but it was serving that was the problem for both squads.
The host Trojans had 14 service errors across the five-game contest while Seeger had ten.
“That didn’t let the games flow,” Covington coach Jen Sutherlin said. “We both made mistakes at key times.”
The first game started out as if would be a blowout by the hosts as they jumped into 4-0 and 11-3 leads that caused Patriot coach Diane Hearn to burn both her timeouts.
The breaks slowed down the Trojans, but the visitors still fell 25-11. Game two saw Covington take an early 5-2 lead, but then the visitors bounced back.
Taking advantage of four consecutive Trojan possessions that ended on service errors, Seeger went up 15-10 and kept the lead close to that margin until the final couple of points to win 25-22.
“I felt like we got our feet under us in that new defense in the first set,” Hearn said, “but after that we started playing it much better.”
The third game was the most competitive one of the night as Seeger opened a 9-6 lead only to see the Trojans pull within one.
The teams started trading points with neither able to make any kind of run to take control.
The Patriots were still up 23-21, but Covington came back to tie things at 24-all and then win the third game 26-24.
“We’ve got some kids that were role players last year,” Sutherlin said, “and this year they have to step up and be at least major role players. That’s tough this early in the season.”
Game four continued the pattern of the teams trading points through 6-5, but then Seeger went on a 9-3 run to make it 15-8.
Covington tried for a comeback, but three service errors after the score was 17-13 kept them from getting closer and they dropped the game 25-20 to set up a decisive fifth game.
The Trojans took control at 5-2, forcing a Patriot timeout that helped the visitors regain the serve, but Covington continued to expand the lead to four at 10-6.
Hearn called another timeout at that point and once again it helped her team regain some momentum and they pulled within two at 11-9.
Another Trojan service error gave the ball back to Seeger, but the visitors had no more answers and fell 15-13 in game five and 3-2 for the match.
After such a tight contest, Hearn said the difference was that Covington has been used to winning and their players expect to win.
“We’re getting better,” she explained, “but we don’t expect to win against them. We played hard but had too many unforced errors tonight.”
Sutherlin was happy for the win, but said her team has “a lot of things to work on” and that their mistakes would be the focus of their practice on Friday.
“This is going to be a rollercoaster year for us – you saw that tonight,” Sutherlin explained. “We look great one minute and then we don’t. Give me two or three weeks and I expect for us to be much better.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
