LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team beat host Lafayette Central Catholic and Parke Heritage and lost to Barr Reeve and Andrean at the Lafayette Central Catholic tourney on Saturday.
Alex Sutherlin had 17 kills, 27 digs and two aces for the day for the Trojans, while Ashlyn Alexander had 11 kills, 32 digs and two aces, Maddix Minick and Brooke Rottmann each had 12 kills and Peyton Brown had 52 assists.
The Trojans are 7-2 and will face North Putnam on Tuesday.
