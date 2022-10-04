TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team hit the road to play Terre Haute South and lost 25-16, 25-18 23-25, 25-16.
Alex Sutherlin had seven kills, 15 digs and 10 aces for the Trojans, while Lauren Vale had seven kills, Peyton Brown had four kills, 16 digs and 22 assists and Maddix Minick had three kills and four blocks.
The Trojans are 15-12 and will host Riverton Parke Wednesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Terre Haute
Terre Haute South 3, Covington 1
Covington`16`18`25`16
T.H. South`25`25`23`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Alex Sutherlin 7, Lauren Vale 7, Peyton Brown 4, Maddix Minick 3. Blocks — Minick 4. Assists — Brown 22. Service aces — Sutherlin 10. Digs — Brown 16, Sutherlin 15.
Records — Covington 15-12 overall.
