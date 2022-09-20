COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost to South Newton 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Lauren Vale had seven kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had six kills and two aces, Ashlyn Alexander 14 digs and Peyton Brown had 12 digs and 16 assists.
Covington is 13-10 and will play in the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday at Attica.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
South Newton 3, Covington 0
S. Newton`25`26`25
Covington`19`24`17
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Lauren Vale 7, Alex Sutherlin 6. Assists — Peyton Brown 16. Service aces — Sutherlin 2. Digs — Ashlyn Alexander 14, Brown 12.
Records — Covington 13-10 overall.
