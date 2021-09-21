KENTLAND, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost a hard-fought game to South Newton 14-25, 14-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-11 on Tuesday.
Holly Linville had 10 kills, four blocks and threes aces for the Trojans, while Amber Cruser had nine kills and nine digs, Paige Messmore had nine digs and Karsyn Engle had 38 assists.
The Trojans are 14-8 and will play in the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Kentland, Ind.
South Newton 3, Covington 2
Covington`25`25`14`19`11
S. Newton`14`14`25`25`15
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Holly Linville 10, Amber Cruser 9. Blocks — Linville 4. Assists — Karsyn Engle 38. Service aces — Linville 3. Digs — Cruser 9, Paige Messmore 9.
Records — Covington 14-8 overall.
