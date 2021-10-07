CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost its regular season finale on Thursday 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 to Crawfordsville.
Holly Linville had 13 kills and three blocks for the Trojans, while Amber Cruser had 12 kills and 19 digs, Alex Sutherlin had 11 kills, Paige Messmore had 16 digs and Karsyn Engle had 47 assists and three aces.
Covington ends the regular season at 18-9 and will face Lafayette Central Catholic in sectional play on Oct. 14.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Crawfordsville 3, Covington 1
Covington`15`23`25`21
Crawfordsville`25`25`23`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Holly Linville 13, Amber Cruser 12, Alex Sutherlin 11. Blocks —Linville 3. Assists — Karsyn Engle 47. Service aces — Engle 3. Digs — Cruser 19, Paige Messmore 16.
Records — Covington 18-9 overall.
