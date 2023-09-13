OXFORD, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team could not get the win on the road Tuesday, losing to Benton Central 25-18, 25-12, 25-16.
Maddix Minick and Ashlyn Alexander each had six kills, while Brooke Rottmann and Alex Sutherlin each had four kills for the Trojans. Rottmann had 11 digs, while Alexander had eight and Sutherlin added four.
The Trojans are 13-5 and will face Fountain Central Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central 3, Covington 0
Covington`18`12`16
B. Central`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 6, Ashlyn Alexander 6, Brooke Rottmann 4, Alex Sutherlin 4. Digs — Rottmann 11, Alexander 8, Sutherlin 4.
Records — Covington 13-5 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.