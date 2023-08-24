COVINGTON, Ind. — Peyton Brown had a team-high 29 assists to go along with seven aces as the Covington Trojans remained undefeated with a 28-26, 25-14, 25-20 win over the Southmont Mounties on Thursday night.
Brown had multiple options on offense as Alex Sutherlin had a team-high nine kills followed by eight from Maddix Minick and five from Brooke Rottmann, who finished with a team-high 17 digs.
The Trojans will play in the Lafayette Central Catholic Tournament this weekend.
