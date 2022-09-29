ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team hit the road and swept Attica 25-12, 27-25, 25-12 on Thursday.
Maddix Minick had 15 kills and two blocks for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had nine kills and 17 digs and Peyton Brown had 36 assists and two aces.
Covington is 15-12 and 6-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Terre Haute South on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Covington 3, Attica 0
Covington`25`27`25
Attica`12`25`12
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 15, Alex Sutherlin 9, Micah Stonecipher 5. Blocks — Minick 2. Assists — Peyton Brown 36. Service aces — Brown 2. Digs — Sutherlin 17.
Records — Covington 15-12 overall, 6-0 in Wabash River Conference.
