WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team beat Seeger 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.

Chase Lemming had eight kills and five digs for the Patriots, while Hannah Frodge had seven assists and Aubrey Spear had six digs.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Covington 3, Seeger 0

Covington`25`25`25

Seeger`11`12`9

Statistical leaders

Kills — S: Chase Lemming. Assists — S: Hannah Frodge 7. Digs — S: Aubrey Spear 6, Lemming 5.

