WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team beat Seeger 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Chase Lemming had eight kills and five digs for the Patriots, while Hannah Frodge had seven assists and Aubrey Spear had six digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Covington 3, Seeger 0
Covington`25`25`25
Seeger`11`12`9
Statistical leaders
Kills — S: Chase Lemming. Assists — S: Hannah Frodge 7. Digs — S: Aubrey Spear 6, Lemming 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.