GEORGETOWN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team was able to sweep Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-12, 25-16 on Thursday.

Trinity Collins and Eva Ford each had three kills for the Buffaloes, who will play Blue Ridge today.

The Cornjerkers will host Salt Fork on Tuesday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Georgetown

Hoopeston Area 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Hoopeston`25`25

Geo-RF`12`16

Geo-RF Statistical leaders

Kills — Trinity Collins 3, Eva Ford 3, J'Lynn Waltz. Service aces — Ford, Kendall Roberts.

 

