GEORGETOWN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team was able to sweep Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-12, 25-16 on Thursday.
Trinity Collins and Eva Ford each had three kills for the Buffaloes, who will play Blue Ridge today.
The Cornjerkers will host Salt Fork on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Hoopeston Area 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Hoopeston`25`25
Geo-RF`12`16
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Trinity Collins 3, Eva Ford 3, J'Lynn Waltz. Service aces — Ford, Kendall Roberts.
