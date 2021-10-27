PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Catlin
IHSA Class 1A Regional Semifinals
Champaign St. Thomas More 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Georgetown-Ridge Farm `9 `16
St. Thomas More `25`25
Match statistics
Kills — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10 (Trinity Collins 4, Sierra Cunningham 2, Addison Spesard 2, Camryen Sloan 1, Makaelyn Legacy 1). St. Thomas More 26 (Mallory Monahan 9, Shannon Monahan 7, Erin Henkel 4, Julia Johnson 3, Camile Breen 2, Caroline Kerr 1). Blocks — St. Thomas More 2 (Henkel 2, S.Monahan 1). Assists — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10 (Legacy 6, Kendall Roberts 4). St. Thomas More 24 (Kerr 21, Colleen Hege 2, Anna McClure 1). Aces — St. Thomas More 4 (M.Monahan 2, Hege 1, Johnson 1).
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6-17 overall, St. Thomas More 35-1 overall.
———
At Catlin
IHSA Class 1A Regional Semifinals
Salt Fork 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1
Salt Fork `25 `21 `25
Armstrong-Potomac `21 `25 `14
Match statistics
Kills — Salt Fork 30 (Kendyl Hurt 11, Olivia Birge 11, Kendall Cooley 3, Macie Russell 3, Alexa Jamison 1, Shelby McGee 1). Armstrong-Potomac 35 (Kyla Bullington 12, Gracie Gordon 7, Mattie Kennel 7, Ella Lund 5, Gigi Mulvaney 3, Cami Howie 1). Blocks — Salt Fork 5 (Russell 4, Hurt 1). Assists — Salt Fork 22 (Birge 10, Cooley 6, Hurt 3, Jamison 2, Olivia Fritz 1). Armstrong-Potomac 30 (Madelyn Hudson 28, Lund 1, Howie 1). Aces — Salt Fork 7 (Hurt 3, Birge 2, Fritz 1, Russell 1). Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Lund 1, Howie 1).
Records — Salt Fork 17-11 overall. Armstrong-Potomac 21-12 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.