CISSNA PARK — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-17 to Cissna Park on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had three kills, seven assists, four digs and a block for the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had two kills and five blocks, Gracie Gordon had two kills and two blocks and Cami Howie added 10 digs.
The Trojans are 10-6 and will play in the Arcola Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Cissna Park
Cissna Park 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
A-P`18`17
Cissna Park`25`25
A-P Statistical leaders
Kills — Lily Jameson 3, Kyla Bullington 2, Gracie Gordon 2. Blocks — Bullington 5, Gordon 2, Jameson. Assists — Jameson 7. Digs — Cami Howie 10, Jameson 4.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 10-6 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.