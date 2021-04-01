CHRISMAN — The Chrisman volleyball team swept Oakwood 25-15, 25-15 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday.
Maecy Johnson had seven kills and four aces for the Cardinals, while Hannah Lunger had five kills, four aces and 14 assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Chrisman
Chrisman 2, Oakwood 0
Oakwood`15`15
Chrisman`25`25
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 7, Hannah Lunger 5, Haley Chaney 4, Reese Anderson, Sequoyah Cook. Assists — Lunger 14, Kialey Phipps 2, Anderson, Cook. Service aces — Lunger 4, Johnson 4, Anderson, Cook. Digs — Lunger 2, Johnson, Chaney, Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.