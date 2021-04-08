WESTVILLE — The Chrisman volleyball team defeated Westville 22-25, 25-16, 25-17 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference.
Maecy Johnson had 12 kills and 12 digs and six blocks for the Cardinals, while Hannah Lunger had 20 assists, seven kills and two blocks and Kailey Phipps ahd three kills, five aces and seven digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Chrisman 2, Westville 1
Chrisman`22`25`25
Westville`25`16`17
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 12, Hannah Lunger 7, Haley Chaney 3, Kailey Phipps 3, Sequoyah Cook 3, Piper Knight. Blocks — Johnson 6, Lunger 2. Assists — Lunger 20, Knight. Service aces — Phipps 5, Johnson 2, Lunger 2, Chaney. Digs — Chaney 14, Johnson 12, Lunger 10, Knight 10, Phipps 7, Cook 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.