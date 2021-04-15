CHRISMAN — The Chrisman volleyball team defeated Salt Fork 16-25, 25-20, 25-13 on Thursday.
Maecy Johnson had 11 kills, nine digs and five blocks for the Cardinals, while Hannah Lunger had 23 assists and Haley Chaney had six kills and nine digs.
The Cardinals are 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Arcola on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Chrisman
Chrisman 2, Salt Fork 1
Salt Fork`25`20`13
Chrisman`16`25`25
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 11, Haley Chaney 6, Kailey Phipps 4, Reese Anderson 3, Sequoyah Cook, Hannah Lunger. Blocks — Johnson 5, Phipps 2, Anderson 2, Lunger. Assists — Lunger 23. Service aces — Phipps 4, Lunger, Cook. Digs — Chaney 9, Johnson 9, Cook 8, Lunger 5, Anderson 3.
