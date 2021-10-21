HOOPESTON — The Chrisman volleyball team defeated Hoopeston Area 25-23, 21-25, 25-21 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Maecy Johnson had 12 kills, six bl9ocks, four aces and nine digs for the Cardinals, while Kailey Phipps had six kills, Piper Knight had five kills, 11 digs and two aces and Brianna Barna had 24 assists.
Chrisman is 11-16 overall and end VVC play at 5-7 and will play Tri-County in regional action on Tuesday. The Cornjerkers will play at the Mahomet-Seymour Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Hoopeston
Chrisman 2, Hoopeston Area 1
Chrisman`25`21`25
Hoopeston`23`25`21
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 12, Kailey Phipps 6, Piper Knight 5, Kendl Lemmon 2, Brianna Barna. Blocks — Johnson 6. Assists — Barna 24, Phipps. Service aces — Johnson 4, Knight 2, Phipps. Digs — Knight 11, Addison Phipps 11, Johnson 9, Lemmon 8, Kailey Phipps 5, Peyton Reasnor 3.
