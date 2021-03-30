HOOPESTON — The Chrisman volleyball team found a way to beat Hoopeston Area 25-8, 18-25, 25-19 on Tuesday.

Maecy Johnson had seven kills, four aces m three assists and three blocks for Chrisman, while Hannah Lunger had 15 assists, three aces, four kills and two blocks and Kailey Phipps had four aces, three kills and two assists.

The Cardinals will face Oakwood on Thursday, while the Cornjerkers will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Hoopeston

Chrisman 2, Hoopeston Area 1

Chrisman`25`18`25

Hoopeston`18`25`19

Chrisman Statistical leaders

Kills — Maecy Johnson 7, Hannah Lunger 4, Haley Chaney 3, Kailey Phipps 3,  Sequiyah Cook 3, Reese Anderson 2. Blocks — Johnson 3, Anderson 2, Lunger 2. Assists — Lunger 15, Johnson 3, Phipps 2. Service aces — Johnson 4, Phipps 4, Lunger 3, Cook. Digs — Lunger.

 

