CHRISMAN — The Chrisman volleyball team beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-18 25-16 on Thursday.

Maecy Johnson had seven kills and three aces for the Cardinals, while Hannah Lunger had three kills, nine assists and five aces.

The Cardinals are 3-0 and will face Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday. The Blue Devils will host Westville on Tuesday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Chrisman

Chrisman 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0

BHRA`18`16

Chrisman`25`25

Chrisman Statistical leaders

Kills — Maecy Johnson 7, Hannah Lunger 3, Reese Anderson 3, Haley Chaney 2, Kailey Phipps. Blocks — Johnson. Assists — Lunger 9, Johnson 2, Chaney, Anderson, Sequoyah Cook. Service aces — Lunger 5, Cook. Digs — Johnson, Phipps.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you