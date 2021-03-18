CHRISMAN — The Chrisman volleyball team beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-18 25-16 on Thursday.
Maecy Johnson had seven kills and three aces for the Cardinals, while Hannah Lunger had three kills, nine assists and five aces.
The Cardinals are 3-0 and will face Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday. The Blue Devils will host Westville on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Chrisman
Chrisman 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
BHRA`18`16
Chrisman`25`25
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 7, Hannah Lunger 3, Reese Anderson 3, Haley Chaney 2, Kailey Phipps. Blocks — Johnson. Assists — Lunger 9, Johnson 2, Chaney, Anderson, Sequoyah Cook. Service aces — Lunger 5, Cook. Digs — Johnson, Phipps.
