FITHIAN — With some changes in the lineup, the Westville volleyball team was able to beat Oakwood 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday.

The Tigers had three new starters and a change in setter in the victory.

Ella Miller had 10 kills and seven digs for the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur had 15 assists and Lani Gondzur had 14 digs and two aces.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Fithian

Westville 2, Oakwood 0

Westville`25`25

Oakwood`18`20

Westville Statistical leaders

Kills — Ella Miller 10, Maddison Appl 5, Izzy Silva 4, Hadley Jones 4. Blocks — Appl, Jones. Assists — Lydia Gondzur 15, Miller, Appl. Service aces — Lani Gondzur 2, Aubrie Jenkins 2, Appl. Digs — Lani Gondzur 14, Miller 7, Lydia Gondzur 7, Jenkins 7, Silva 5, Appl 4, Jones.

Tags

