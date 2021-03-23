DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-6 win over Schlarman Academy.
Trinity Collins had seven kills for the Buffaloes, while Mackaelyn Lagacy had 11 assists, five aces and two kills, Cameron Sloan had two kills and two blocks, Eva Ford had four kills, J'Lynn Waltz had three kills and Madelyn Roach had six digs and two aces.
The Buffaloes are 1-3.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Geo-RF`25`25
Schlarman`20`6
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — Trinity Collins 7, Eva Ford 4, J'Lynn Waltz 3, Mackaelyn Lagacy 2, Cameron Sloan 2. Blocks — Sloan 2, Collins. Assists — Lagacy 11, Kendall Roberts 4. Service aces — Lagacy 5, Madelyn Roach 2. Digs — Roach 6.
