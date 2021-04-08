OAKWOOD — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team battled it out with Oakwood in getting an 25-20, 20-25, 25-13 win on Friday.

Trinity Collins had seven kills, while Gentry Howard had foru kills, Makaelyn Lagacy had four aces and Cameryn Sloan added four blocks.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Oakwood

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Oakwood 0

Geo-RF`25`20`25

Oakwood`20`25`13

Geo-RF Statistical leaders

Kills — Trinity Collins 7, Gentry Howard 4. Blocks — Cameryn Sloan.  Service aces — Makaelyn Lagacy 4

 

