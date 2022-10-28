BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team battled to three sets on Thursday in an IHSA Class 2A regional title game with St. Joseph-Ogden.
In the end, it was the Spartans who got the hard-fought win with a 25-10, 22-25, 25-19 victory over the Blue Devils.
SJO started the first set out in dominating fashion, taking a significant early lead and held onto it. BHRA tried to stop the bleeding with a timeout down 11-5 in the first set, but the sloppy play of the Blue Devils cost them the set.
BHRA seemed to lose all of their fire, with many errors stopping them from playing volleyball to their highest capabilities. After a controversial call and a talk between the official and BHRA Senior captain, Ravyn Davis, the Blue Devils had lost all of their momentum to lose the set 25-10.
SJO senior Shayne Immke was the leader in kills, with three in the set and claims that weren’t part of the plan.
“Our original plan was to feed our outsides because we had one of our middles get hurt yesterday,” Immke said.
The Blue Devils weren’t going to go down without a fight and came out of the break with a passion. The Devils and Spartans were back and forth for most of the set, with several lead changes. Timeouts being called for Bismarck and Saint Joseph shifted momentum to the Blue Devils as they pulled away in the second set after they tied the game at 20 to win the second set 25-20.
BHRA Coach Anna Showers claiming that set showed a lot of the great talent the Blue Devils would bring into next year, including sisters Ella and Reis McFarland, who combined for 13 kills on the night,
The Blue Devils looked to be continuing their success going into the third set, forcing a timeout immediately into the third set as BHRA went up 3-0. BHRA went on to maintain that lead with the next timeout coming from the Spartans, with the Blue Devils still clinging onto a 15-12 lead.
BHRA coach Anna Showers claims “Volleyball is a sport that when you have momentum you're going to get points.”
Showers claims she tried to stop runs from Saint Joseph with timeouts throughout the night ultimately not working out in the Blue Devils' favor. The Blue Devils defeated the Spartans in their matchup earlier in the season. BHRA knew the task of beating Saint Joseph twice in a year would be one that would be extremely difficult.
Showers states “It’s extremely hard to beat a team two times in a season. Especially a team like St. Joe…They have improved so much this year. Just like we have.”
However, SJO began to pull away as back-to-back timeouts were called for the Blue Devils. The Spartans scored the last five points of the match to win the third set.
“We’ve been in that position numerous times in the third set, so that's what we just kept reminding them,” SJO coach Abby McDonald said.
The Spartans have been in that position numerous times this year, as this was the Spartans' seventh match of the season to go into the third set.
"It makes you want it more. It makes you want to keep digging for the next game,” Immke said.
Trying to take a lot of the success into the next game as junior Addie Roesch claims the communication of the Spartans was what helped win them the game.
“We communicated well, and when it was my turn to go, I just went,” Roesch said
Immke led the way with 10 kills for the Spartans with Roesch having five and senior Taylor Hug had 19 assists.
Many players for the Blue Devils still had great statistical performances despite the loss. Ravyn Davis was the match leader for kills with 13, and Ella McFarland led the match for assists with 22.
The Spartans will now advance to the IHSA Sectional in Riverton. They will play Williamsville, who beat Warrensburg-Latham 25-17, 25-17, on Monday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.