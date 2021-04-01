BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team swept Hoopeston Area 25-14, 25-20 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Ravyn Davis had six kills and three aces for the Blue Devils, while Sophia Rome had five kills, Mikayla Cox had four aces and Ella McFarland had 13 assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Hoopeston Area 0
Hoopeston`14`20
BHRA`25`25
BHRA Statistical leaders
Kills — Ravyn Davis 6, Sophia Rome 5. Assists — Ella McFarland. Service aces — Mikayla Cox 4, Davis 3.
