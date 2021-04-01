BHRA logo

BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team swept Hoopeston Area 25-14, 25-20 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Ravyn Davis had six kills and three aces for the Blue Devils, while Sophia Rome had five kills, Mikayla Cox had four aces and Ella McFarland had 13 assists.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Bismarck

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Hoopeston Area 0

Hoopeston`14`20

BHRA`25`25

BHRA Statistical leaders

Kills — Ravyn Davis 6, Sophia Rome 5. Assists — Ella McFarland. Service aces — Mikayla Cox 4, Davis 3.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you