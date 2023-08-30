DANVILLE — Both of the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils and the Danville Vikings came into Tuesday’s non-conference volleyball match off of wins on Monday night.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had beaten Attica, while Danville won the intracity matchup against Schlarman Academy.
A two-game winning streak and a little extra momentum was the reward for the Blue Devils, who beat the Vikings 25-19, 25-12.
“This sport is a game of momentum, so if you don’t have the momentum or can’t change the momentum — it usually doesn’t work in your favor,’’ said BHRA coach Anna Showers. “Our last couple of matches, we haven’t played our tempo, our speed and our game to the best of our ability.
“Tonight, we were able to get back on track.’’
Senior Ella McFarland was a big reason why Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (3-1) pulled out the two-set victory over Danville (1-3).
“I don’t think we came in with the high level of energy that we need to play with and that didn’t help us start strong,’’ she said, noting the Blue Devils scored six of the final seven points to win the first set 25-18. “Finally, at the end of that set, we started to pick things up and it worked out for us.
“We had a hard loss last week against St. Joe, so beating Attica (on Monday) and winning tonight gets us back on the right path.’’
While Ella McFarland filled the statistical sheet with team-highs in kills (9) and blocks (4) to go along with seven assists, it was actually younger sister, Reis McFarland, that put the finishing touches on the first set.
Reis McFarland had one of her six kills that made it 24-19 and then her ace serve finished off the first set.
“I love setting her,’’ said Ella McFarland. “She played really well when we needed it.’’
Despite dropping the first set, Danville coach Jason Whitaker saw a lot of good things from his Vikings, who actually led 6-3 and 11-5 in the first set.
“It seems like we started our pretty strong,’’ Whitaker said. “In the second set, we started getting tired and our rotation was off a little. Those are things that we are still working on, we tweaking some things and seeing what we need to do to play a solid match.’’
Whitaker admitted that Tuesday’s match was improvement for his team.
“We are making progress from where we were two years ago,’’ he said. “The biggest thing about this year is that we did a lot more work during the summer. The girls came together, spent more time together and did a lot of team building. Those are the things that we can build on and create a much better family.
“We had three goals this summer: teamwork, pass to target and plyometrics, learning to get higher and hit harder above the net.’’
