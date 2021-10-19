GEORGETOWN — Keeping the ball off the floor is the defensive goal in volleyball.
On Monday night in the Vermilion County Tournament Championship, it was the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils that did that the best.
Behind the play of freshman libero Macy Danner and sophomore Aubrey Peters, the Blue Devils rallied for a 25-23, 23-25, 25-11 victory over the Westville Tigers in the championship game at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
"They never let the ball die,'' said Westville coach Mariah Rolinitis. "It's hard to beat a team that never lets it die. Because even when you are doing everything right on our side, you just can't get that final execution. Eventually, they are going to put one down on us.''
Danner acknowledged as the libero, it is her job to get nearly even ball that Westville tries to put down for a kill.
"I have to dig a lot of balls. It's my responsibility to keep the ball off of the floor,'' she said. "Sometimes, you just have to lay it out there and go for it.''
Several times in that deciding third set either Danner or Peters, according to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Anna Showers, would keep the ball in play for the Blue Devils.
"We have been challenging (Danner) a lot in practice to push herself even further and she really showed up big in this match,'' Showers said. "I also thought Aubrey Peters was also critical to picking up some balls in the back row as well. Those two showed up at a really good time for us.''
The play of the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defense was just part of their success on Monday night.
Showers pointed to serve receiving as being another crucial aspect of the Blue Devils victory in the third set.
"In those first two sets our serve receiving was killing us,'' she said. "We had way too many passing errors. Finally, before that last set, we showed them the stats and made sure they understand the issue.
"They really picked it up and we had zero serve receive errors in that last set.''
Defense and serve receive allowed Bis-Henn/Ross-Al to run its offense efficiently.
Senior Sophia Rome and junior Ravyn Davis took advantage of those opportunities as the duo combined for nine kills in the third set as Rome had a team-high 10 kills in the match.
"We communicated more and we were all moving and executing as one in that third set,'' Rome said. "Everyone has to be willing to give it everything they've got.
"When you see your teammates diving on the floor, it makes you want to match that intensity. When we all work together as one, nothing will hit the floor.''
The Tigers, who had 16 kills in the first two sets, were held to just five in the third set.
"Sometimes, you can get into their head when you are constantly digging their attacks,'' Danner said. "That's one of the keys to the game. You want to get into their head and mess them up.''
It's the second straight County title for the Blue Devils, who also won the 2019 tournament, and its their 10th championship in the past 16 years.
"We have really worked hard to come this far,'' said Rome.
But how did the Blue Devils shake off losing the second set, 25-23?
"Volleyball is very mental sport,'' Rome said. "You can't get down on yourself and you just have to keep pushing.
"You have to overcome everything that happened in the last set and start all over.''
Both teams reached Monday's championship match with key three-set victories on Saturday. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al defeated both Hoopeston Area (25-19, 22-25, 15-11) and Salt Fork (24-26, 25-21, 15-11) in three sets while Westville defeated top-seeded Armstrong-Potomac (20-25, 26-24, 15-13).
"It's been years since Westville has been in the championship game,'' Rolinitis said. "So I'm just very proud of my girls for doing that.
"It felt like we had a lot of momentum on our side after winning that second set, but Bismarck kept executing.''
In the third place match, Armstrong-Potomac defeated Hoopeston Area 25-16, 25-21.
Mattie Kennel led the Trojans with nine kills, while Lily Jameson had 21 assists and Cami Howie finished with a team-high eight digs.
In the fifth place match, Salt Fork defeated Oakwood 29-27, 25-18.
