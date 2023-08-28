ATTICA, Ind. — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team went across the border to get a 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 win over Attica on Monday.
Ella McFarland had 15 kills and five aces for the Blue Devils, while Reis McFarland had 14 kills and seven digs and Macy Danner had nine digs.
The Blue Devils will play at Danville on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Attica 0
BHRA`25`25`25
Attica`14`23`16
BHRA Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella McFarland 15, Reis McFarland 14. Service aces — Ella McFarland 5. Digs — Macy Danner 9, Reis McFarland 7.
Records — BHRA 2-1 overall.
