BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team cruised to a 25-17, 25-13 win over Schlarman Academy.
Sophia Rome had six kills and five aces for the Blue Devils, while Ravyn Davis had four kills, Mikayla Cox had four aces, McKenna Kopatich had 10 assists and Ella McFarland had six assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman 0
Schlarman`17`13
BHRA`25`25
BHRA Statistical leaders
Kills — Sophia Rome 6, Ravyn Davis 4. Assists — McKenna Kopatich 10, Ella McFarland 6. Service aces — Rome 5, Mikayla Cox 4.
