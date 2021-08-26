BHRA logo

BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team took St. Joseph-Ogden to three sets, but lost 25-14, 18-25, 25-13 on Thursday.

Sophia Rome had seven kills for the Blue Devils, while Ravyn Davis had nine blocks, Aubrey Peters had seven assists and seven digs, Ella McFarland had six assists and Macy Danner had nine digs.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Bismarck

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1

SJO`25`18`25

BHRA`14`25`13

BHRA Statistical leaders

Kills — Sophia Rome 7. Blocks — Ravyn Davis 9. Assists — Aubrey Peters 7, Ella McFarland 6. Digs — Macy Danner 9, Peters 7.

