BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team got past Hoopeston Area 25-19, 12-25, 25-20 on Tuesday.
With the win, the Blue Devils will play Chrisman on Tuesday, while the Cornjerkers will play Iroquois West on Thursday.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 11:18 pm
