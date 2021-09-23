GILMAN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team cruised to a 25-10, 25-22 win over Iroquois West on Thursday.
Ravyn Davis had five kills for the Blue Devils, while Kaitlyn Myers and four kills, Ella McFarland had eight assists and Macy Danner added four aces.
The Blue Devils will travel to Fountain Central on Monday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Gilman
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Iroquois West 0
BHRA`25`25
Iroquois West`10`22
BHRA Statistical leaders
Kills — Ravyn Davis 5, Kaitlyn Myers 4. Assists — Ella McFarland 8. Service aces — Macy Danner 4.
