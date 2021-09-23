BHRA logo

GILMAN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team cruised to a 25-10, 25-22 win over Iroquois West on Thursday.

Ravyn Davis had five kills for the Blue Devils, while Kaitlyn Myers and four kills, Ella McFarland had eight assists and Macy Danner added four aces.

The Blue Devils will travel to Fountain Central on Monday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Gilman

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Iroquois West 0

BHRA`25`25

Iroquois West`10`22

BHRA Statistical leaders

Kills — Ravyn Davis 5, Kaitlyn Myers 4. Assists — Ella McFarland 8. Service aces — Macy Danner 4.

