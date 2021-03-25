BHRA logo

GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-22, 25-12 on Thursday.

Trinity Collins had five kills and six digs for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had four kills and four assists, Gentry Howard had eight digs and Makaelyn Lagacy had five assists and two aces.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Georgetown

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

BHRA`25`25

Geo-RF`22`18

GRF Statistical leaders

Kills — Trinity Collins 5, Kendall Roberts 4, Cameryn Sloan 2, Gentry Howard, Makaelyn Lagacy. Assists — Lagacy 5, Roberts 4. Service aces — Lagacy 2, Madelyn Roach, Roberts. Digs — Howard 8, Collings 6, Roach 4.

 

