GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-22, 25-12 on Thursday.
Trinity Collins had five kills and six digs for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had four kills and four assists, Gentry Howard had eight digs and Makaelyn Lagacy had five assists and two aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
BHRA`25`25
Geo-RF`22`18
GRF Statistical leaders
Kills — Trinity Collins 5, Kendall Roberts 4, Cameryn Sloan 2, Gentry Howard, Makaelyn Lagacy. Assists — Lagacy 5, Roberts 4. Service aces — Lagacy 2, Madelyn Roach, Roberts. Digs — Howard 8, Collings 6, Roach 4.
