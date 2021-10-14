BHRA logo

GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 on Thursday.

Sierra Cunningham had six kills and two aces for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had five kills and three aces and Makaelyn Lagacy had 15 assists.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Georgetown

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1

BHRA`25`23`25

GRF`23`25`22

Geo-RF Statistical leaders

Kills — Sierra Cunningham 6, Trinity Collins 5, Camryen Sloan 3, J'Lynn Waltz 3, Makaelyn Lagacy 2, Gentry Howard 2. Assists — Makaelyn Lagacy 15. Service aces — Collins 3, Lagacy 3, Kendall Roberts 3, Howard 2, Cunningham 2, Waltz 2. Digs — Waltz 9, Addison Spesard 4, Howard 4.

