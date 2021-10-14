GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 on Thursday.
Sierra Cunningham had six kills and two aces for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had five kills and three aces and Makaelyn Lagacy had 15 assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1
BHRA`25`23`25
GRF`23`25`22
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Sierra Cunningham 6, Trinity Collins 5, Camryen Sloan 3, J'Lynn Waltz 3, Makaelyn Lagacy 2, Gentry Howard 2. Assists — Makaelyn Lagacy 15. Service aces — Collins 3, Lagacy 3, Kendall Roberts 3, Howard 2, Cunningham 2, Waltz 2. Digs — Waltz 9, Addison Spesard 4, Howard 4.
