BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team beat Armstrong-Potomac 25-23, 25-20 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils will face Watseka on Thursday, while the Trojans will host Iroquois West on Thursday.
