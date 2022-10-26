BISMARCK — Previous results do not predict future success.
That statement is true in business and the world of athletics.
On Tuesday night in the IHSA Class 2A regional volleyball tournament, the host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils learned that fact as they survived for a 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Paris Tigers in one of the two semifinals matches at the Wilcox Gymnasium. In the other semifinals, St. Joseph-Ogden slipped past Hoopeston Area 25-18, 25-23.
"I think we thought it was going to be easy,'' admitted Bis-Henn/Ross-Al senior Ravyn Davis, who finished with a match-high 9 kills.
And why did the Blue Devils think that?
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (23-7) defeated Paris 25-12, 25-14 back on Sept. 20 in Paris.
"They picked some things up that we didn't expect,'' BHRA coach Anna Showers said. "They have really improved.''
And it wasn't just improved play from the Tigers (19-14), the Blue Devils were also making far too many mistakes.
"That has been a thorn in our side all year,'' said Showers, whose team had just 10 kills in the first set compared to 10 hitting errors and three service miscues. "Once we decided to eliminate our mistakes and play clean volleyball, we can play like a well-oiled machine.''
Davis, a senior, was a big part of the second set turnaround for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al.
After having just one kill in the first set, she responded with eight in the second set, starting with a back-row attack, to finish with a game-high nine.
"I felt like I need to push harder,'' she said. "We had to win this game or our season would have been over.
"All of our mistakes were in our heads. We just had to make a few adjustments.''
One of those was changing the service order, allowing Davis to get into an optimal hitting position against the Paris defense.
"Ravyn often times gets into her own head, but once she builds up her confidence and gets to where she needs to be, she is a big part of our attack,'' Showers said. "She knew she wasn't performing at her best and she really kicked it into gear.''
Freshman Reis McFarland chipped in with six kills and three blocks for the Blue Devils, while junior Ella McFarland had a match-high 19 assists to go along with four aces. Another statistical leader for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al was McKenna Kopatich with 13 digs.
Up next for the Blue Devils will be the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans, another team the BHRA beat in the regular season 25-21, 21-25, 25-18.
"We have discussed all week how hard it is to beat a team twice in one year,'' Showers said. "And that is especially true with a team like St. Joe, who only gets better like we hope we have as well. They have a couple of key players back.
"We are going to watch a lot of film to get prepared and we will have a game plan for Thursday.''
The regional championship match is set for 6 p.m. This Thursday.
St. Joe-Ogden 2
Hoopeston Area 0
BISMARCK — The Spartans advanced into the title match with a 25-18, 25-23 victory over the Cornjerkers in Tuesday's first semifinal.
Hoopeston Area, who ends its season with a 23-14 record, scored four of the first five points in the second set but St. Joseph-Ogden responded with five out the next six to take a 6-5 advantage and the Spartans pulled out a 25-23 to claim the match.
"We get closer and closer very time we play them,'' Hoopeston Area coach Brad Jones said. "We would get close to catch them in that second set, but we couldn't get over the hump and build a lead to put some extra pressure on them.''
The Cornjerkers didn't have a scoring run of more than four points in the match as they six service errors to go along with eight hitting miscues.
"We made just enough mistakes that we couldn't force them into a third set and who knows what could have happened there,'' Jones said. "A couple of those serves being out against a team like St. Joe can make a huge difference.
"But, I would rather them being aggressive than just playing passive and letting St. Joe do what they want.''
Shayne Immke had a match-high nine kills to go along with three blocks and nine digs for the Spartans (25-8), while Taylor Hug had a match-high 21 assists in the victory.
Bre Crose led Hoopeston Area with seven kids and nine digs, while Tobi West had 10 assists and nine digs and Kaitlynn Lange finished with three kills and nine digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.