FISHER — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team was able to continue its season on Tuesday with a 27-25, 25-19 win over Urbana University High in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Lily Jameson had 22 assists, 12 digs and four kills for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had eight kills and three blocks, Kyla Bullington had seven kills and eight digs, Ella Lund had six kills and two blocks and Kaylee Blackford had six kills.
The Trojans are 19-13-1 and will face LeRoy in a regional semifinal. LeRoy advanced by beating Schlarman Academy 25-10. 25-8.
Also, in a IHSA Class 2A regional at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, Westville lost 25-23, 25-16 to Sullivan.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Fisher
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Urbana University High 0
A-P`27`25
Uni High`25`19
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Gracie Gordon 8, Kyla Bullington 7, Kaylee Blackford 6, Ella Lund 6, Lily Jameson 4. Blocks — Gordon 3, Lund 2, Bullington, Jameson. Assists — Jameson 22. Service aces — Jameson 2. Digs — Jameson 12, Bullington 8, Cami Howie 6.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 19-13-1 overall.
