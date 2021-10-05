ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team swept Tri-Point 25-14, 25-16 on Tuesday at home.
Kyla Bullington had seven kills, two blocks and two aces for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennel had three kills, Cami Howie had three aces, Madelyn Hudson had two kills and two aces and Lily Jameson had 14 assists.
The Trojans are 14-9 and will play Watseka on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Tri-Point 0
Tri-Point`14`16
A-P`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 7, Mattie Kennel 3, Madelyn Hudson 2. Blocks — Bullington 2. Assists — Lily Jameson 14. Service aces — Cami Howie 3, Bullington 2, Hudson 2, Jameson.
