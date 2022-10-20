GEORGETOWN — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team won its final regular season game with a 25-15, 25-11 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
Gracie Gordon had six kills and a block for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had 14 assists, two kills, two aces and two blocks, Kaylee Blackford had five kills and a ace and Kyla Bullington had three kills and seven digs.
The Trojans end the regular season at 18-13-1 and 6-5 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Urbana University High on Tuesday in the Fisher Regional.
The Buffaloes will face the host Bunnies on Monday in the Fisher Regional.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
A-P`25`25
Geo-RF`15`11
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Gracie Gordon 6, Kaylee Blackford 5, Kyla Bullington 3, Gigi Mulvaney 3, Lily Jameson 2, Cami Howie, Ella Lund. Blocks — Jameson 2, Lund 2, Gordon. Assists — Jameson 14, Brynn Spencer 4. Service aces — Lund 2, Blackford, Howie. Digs — Bullington 7, Jameson 6, Spencer 5, Mulvaney 4, Howie 4
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 18-13-1 overall, 6-5 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.