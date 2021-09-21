ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team beat Schlarman Academy 25-9, 25-11 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Kyla Bullington had five kills and two blocks for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had eight assists, four kills, a block and an ace, Madelyn Hudson had five aces and two assists and Cami Howie had five aces.
The Trojans are 10-5 and 3-1 in the VVC and will face Cissna Park on Thursday, while the Hilltoppers will host Watseka on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`9`11
A-P`25`25
A-P Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 5, Lily Jameson 4. Blocks — Bullington 2, Jameson. Assists — Jameson 8, Madelyn Hudson 2. Service aces — Hudson 5, Cami Howie 5, Jameson.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 10-5 overall, 3-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
