AP Trojan logo

ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team beat Schlarman Academy 25-9, 25-11 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Kyla Bullington had five kills and two blocks for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had eight assists, four kills, a block and an ace, Madelyn Hudson had five aces and two assists and Cami Howie had five aces.

The Trojans are 10-5 and 3-1 in the VVC and will face Cissna Park on Thursday, while the Hilltoppers will host Watseka on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Armstrong

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman Academy 0

Schlarman`9`11

A-P`25`25

A-P Statistical leaders

Kills — Kyla Bullington 5, Lily Jameson 4. Blocks — Bullington 2, Jameson. Assists — Jameson 8, Madelyn Hudson 2. Service aces — Hudson 5, Cami Howie 5, Jameson.

Records — Armstrong-Potomac 10-5 overall, 3-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you