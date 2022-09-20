DANVILLE — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team got the 25-9, 25-13 win over Schlarman Academy on the road on Tuesday.
Lily Jameson had 13 assists, five aces and four blocks for the Trojans, while Gig Mulvaney had five kills, Kyla Bullington had three kills and four aces and Ella Lund had five aces.
The Trojans are 9-6-1 and 2-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Cissna Park on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman Academy 0
A-P`25`25
Schlarman`9`13
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Gigi Mulvaney 5, Lily Jameson 4, Kaylee Blackford 3, Kyla Bullington 3, Ella Lund. Blocks — Jameson, Blackford. Assists — Jameson 13. Service aces — Lund 5, Jameson 5, Bullington 4. Digs — Cami Howie 3, Bullington 2, Jameson 2.
Records — Schlarman 9-6-1 overall, 2-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
