FITHIAN — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team hit the road and was able to get a 25-20, 25-14 win over Oakwood on Thursday.
Kaylee Blackford had five kills for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had four kills and a block, Brynn Spencer had three kills and two aces, Lily Jameson had 12 assists, three aces, two kills and two digs, Cami Howie have five digs and Kelsey Blackford had three aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Fithian
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 0
A-P`25`25
Oakwood`20`14
A-P Statistical leaders
Kills — Kaylee Blackford 5, Gracie Gordon 4, Brynn Spencer 3, Lily Jameson 2. Blocks — Gordon. Assists — Jameson 13. Service aces — Kelsey Blackford 3, Jameson 3, Spencer 2. Digs — Cami Howie 5, Jameson 2.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 3-0 overall
