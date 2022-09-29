GILMAN — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team were able to beat Iroquois West 25-15, 25-20 on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had 17 assists with six digs and three kills for the Trojans, while Ella Lund, Kyla Bullington and Gigi Mulvaney each had five kills, Cami Howie had 12 digs and Tinley Parkerson had six aces.
The Trojans are 13-9-1 and 4-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Gilman
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Iroquois West 0
A-P`25`25
Iroquois West`15`20
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Lund 5, Kyla Bullington 5, Gigi Mulvaney 5, Gracie Gordon 3, Lily Jameson 3. Blocks — Gordon 2, Lund, Bullington, Mulvaney. Assists — Jameson 17. Service aces — Tinley Parkerson 6. Digs — Cami Howie 12, Jameson 6, Parkerson 5.
Records — A-P 13-9-1 overall, 4-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
