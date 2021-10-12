HOOPESTON — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team beat Hoopeston Area 25-10, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Kyla Bullington had eight kills for the Trojans, while Lilly Jameson had 18 assists, Gracie Gordon had three kills and three blocks and Cami Howie had three aces.
The Trojans are 16-9 and 7-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Chrisman on Thursday. The Cornjerkers are 11-11 and 3-6 in the VVC and will host Watseka on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Hoopeston
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 0
A-P`25`25
Hoopeston`10`13
A-P Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 8, Ella Lund 4, Gracie Gordon 3, Lily Jameson 2. Blocks — Gordon 3, Jameson. Assists — Jameson 19. Service aces — Cami Howie 3. Digs — Bullington.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 16-9 overall, 7-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference. Hoopeston Area 11-11 overall, 3-6 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
