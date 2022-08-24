ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team went to 2-0 with a 25-19, 25-22 win over Heritage on Wednesday.
Ella Lund had six kills, three aces and six digs for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had 12 assists, seven digs and three kills, Gigi Mulvaney and Gracie Gordon each had three blocks and two kills and Cami Howie had 13 digs and a ace.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Heritage 0
Heritage`19`22
A-P`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Lund 6, Lily Jameson 3, Gigi Mulvaney 2, Gracie Gordon 2. Blocks — Mulvaney 3, Gordon 3. Assists — Jameson 12. Service aces — Lund 3, Cami Howie. Digs — Howie 13, Jameson 7, Lund 6.
